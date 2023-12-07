Utah plays Los Angeles, aims for 4th straight home win

Los Angeles Clippers (10-10, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (7-14, 12th in the Western Conference)

Salt Lake City; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah hosts Los Angeles aiming to extend its three-game home winning streak.

The Jazz are 7-11 against conference opponents. Utah is ninth in the league with 26.4 assists per game led by Keyonte George averaging 5.2.

The Clippers are 9-8 in Western Conference play. Los Angeles has a 1-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Jazz score 111.3 points per game, 2.0 more points than the 109.3 the Clippers allow. The Clippers average 11.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 fewer made shots on average than the 13.8 per game the Jazz allow.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Jazz won the last matchup 120-118 on Oct. 28. Lauri Markkanen scored 35 points to help lead the Jazz to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: John Collins is averaging 14.2 points and 8.4 rebounds for the Jazz. George is averaging 12.9 points and 5.7 assists over the past 10 games for Utah.

Paul George is averaging 23.6 points, six rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.6 steals for the Clippers. James Harden is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jazz: 3-7, averaging 108.4 points, 46.8 rebounds, 25.5 assists, 6.6 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.1 points per game.

Clippers: 7-3, averaging 112.5 points, 46.4 rebounds, 25.7 assists, 7.9 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.9 points.

INJURIES: Jazz: Jordan Clarkson: out (thigh), Lauri Markkanen: out (hamstring), Kelly Olynyk: out (shoulder).

Clippers: Brandon Boston Jr.: out (quad), Mason Plumlee: out (knee).

