Ingram and the Pelicans visit conference foe Los Angeles

New Orleans Pelicans (12-10, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (13-9, fifth in the Western Conference)

Las Vegas; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Lakers -1.5; over/under is 229.5

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans plays Los Angeles in Western Conference action Thursday.

The Lakers are 10-6 in conference matchups. Los Angeles is second in the Western Conference with 54.8 points per game in the paint led by Anthony Davis averaging 16.3.

The Pelicans have gone 9-8 against Western Conference opponents. New Orleans ranks seventh in the Western Conference with 26.1 assists per game led by Brandon Ingram averaging 5.3.

The Lakers average 112.2 points per game, 1.2 fewer points than the 113.4 the Pelicans allow. The Pelicans average 11.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.8 fewer made shots on average than the 13.8 per game the Lakers give up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Davis is averaging 23 points, 12.6 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.8 blocks for the Lakers. LeBron James is averaging 24.8 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Ingram is scoring 23.7 points per game and averaging 5.3 rebounds for the Pelicans. Jordan Hawkins is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for New Orleans.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 7-3, averaging 111.5 points, 44.8 rebounds, 27.1 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.5 points per game.

Pelicans: 6-4, averaging 118.4 points, 44.6 rebounds, 28.0 assists, 9.4 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 50.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.2 points.

INJURIES: Lakers: Gabe Vincent: out (knee), Anthony Davis: day to day (abductor), LeBron James: day to day (calf), Jarred Vanderbilt: day to day (heel).

Pelicans: Matt Ryan: out (calf), Larry Nance Jr.: out (rib).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press