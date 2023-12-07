Sabonis, Kings take on the Suns

Sacramento Kings (11-8, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (12-9, seventh in the Western Conference)

Phoenix; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns host Domantas Sabonis and the Sacramento Kings in Western Conference play.

The Suns are 2-3 against opponents in the Pacific Division. Phoenix has a 4-5 record against opponents over .500.

The Kings are 3-3 against the rest of their division. Sacramento is fourth in the Western Conference with 27.4 assists per game led by Sabonis averaging 7.1.

The Suns are shooting 47.2% from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points lower than the 49.2% the Kings allow to opponents. The Kings are shooting 46.4% from the field, 0.6% higher than the 45.8% the Suns’ opponents have shot this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jusuf Nurkic is averaging 11.7 points, 9.1 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Suns. Durant is averaging 25.8 points over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

Sabonis is scoring 19.0 points per game and averaging 11.9 rebounds for the Kings. Malik Monk is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

LAST 10 GAMES: Suns: 7-3, averaging 117.5 points, 42.7 rebounds, 26.4 assists, 7.2 steals and 7.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.5 points per game.

Kings: 6-4, averaging 119.3 points, 43.3 rebounds, 27.9 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.8 points.

INJURIES: Suns: Damion Lee: out (knee), Bradley Beal: out (back).

Kings: Alex Len: out (ankle), Chris Duarte: day to day (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press