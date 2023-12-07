Golden State faces Oklahoma City on 4-game road skid

Golden State Warriors (10-11, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (13-7, second in the Western Conference)

Oklahoma City; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Golden State visits Oklahoma City looking to end its four-game road slide.

The Thunder have gone 7-6 against Western Conference teams. Oklahoma City has a 1-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Warriors are 9-9 in Western Conference play. Golden State is the worst team in the Western Conference scoring 10.8 fast break points per game.

The Thunder’s 13.0 made 3-pointers per game this season are only 0.8 more made shots on average than the 12.2 per game the Warriors give up. The Warriors average 14.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 more made shots on average than the 13.3 per game the Thunder allow.

The two teams match up for the fourth time this season. The Thunder defeated the Warriors 130-123 in overtime in their last matchup on Nov. 19. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder with 40 points, and Andrew Wiggins led the Warriors with 31 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chet Holmgren is averaging 16.9 points, 7.9 rebounds and 2.4 blocks for the Thunder. Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 30.6 points over the last 10 games for Oklahoma City.

Stephen Curry is scoring 29.2 points per game with 5.0 rebounds and 4.5 assists for the Warriors. Klay Thompson is averaging 14.9 points and 3.9 rebounds while shooting 36.5% over the last 10 games for Golden State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunder: 7-3, averaging 121.7 points, 41.9 rebounds, 26.9 assists, 9.1 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.5 points per game.

Warriors: 4-6, averaging 115.2 points, 46.2 rebounds, 28.4 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.0 points.

INJURIES: Thunder: None listed.

Warriors: Gary Payton II: out (calf).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press