Golden State takes on Portland, seeks 4th straight home win

Portland Trail Blazers (6-13, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (9-11, 11th in the Western Conference)

San Francisco; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Warriors -10.5; over/under is 224.5

BOTTOM LINE: Golden State will try to keep its three-game home win streak alive when the Warriors take on Portland.

The Warriors have gone 8-9 against Western Conference teams. Golden State has a 2-4 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Trail Blazers have gone 2-9 against Western Conference opponents. Portland has a 1-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Warriors average 14.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.3 more made shots on average than the 10.4 per game the Trail Blazers allow. The Trail Blazers’ 43.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.6 percentage points lower than the Warriors have given up to their opponents (46.2%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Stephen Curry is averaging 29.1 points and 4.7 assists for the Warriors. Klay Thompson is averaging 15.4 points over the last 10 games for Golden State.

Shaedon Sharpe is averaging 17.7 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Trail Blazers. Jerami Grant is averaging 21.5 points and 2.9 rebounds while shooting 45.8% over the last 10 games for Portland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 3-7, averaging 115.2 points, 46.3 rebounds, 28.8 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.0 points per game.

Trail Blazers: 3-7, averaging 104.0 points, 37.7 rebounds, 22.3 assists, 9.4 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.1 points.

INJURIES: Warriors: Gary Payton II: out (calf), Chris Paul: day to day (leg), Usman Garuba: day to day (finger), Andrew Wiggins: day to day (finger).

Trail Blazers: Robert Williams III: out for season (knee), Anfernee Simons: out (thumb), Ish Wainright: out (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press