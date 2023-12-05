Clear
Jokic and the Nuggets take on conference foe Los Angeles

By AP News

Denver Nuggets (14-7, third in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (9-10, ninth in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Nuggets -1; over/under is 224

BOTTOM LINE: Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets visit Paul George and the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday.

The Clippers are 8-8 against Western Conference opponents. Los Angeles is fifth in the league allowing just 109.7 points per game while holding opponents to 45.2% shooting.

The Nuggets are 12-5 in Western Conference play. Denver is eighth in the Western Conference with 43.9 rebounds per game led by Jokic averaging 12.8.

The Clippers’ 11.8 made 3-pointers per game this season are only 0.9 more made shots on average than the 10.9 per game the Nuggets give up. The Nuggets average 11.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 fewer makes per game than the Clippers allow.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Nuggets won 113-104 in the last matchup on Nov. 28. Reggie Jackson led the Nuggets with 35 points, and Kawhi Leonard led the Clippers with 31 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: George is averaging 23.5 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.6 steals for the Clippers. James Harden is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Jokic is averaging 29 points, 12.8 rebounds and 9.8 assists for the Nuggets. Michael Porter Jr. is averaging 3.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Denver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Clippers: 6-4, averaging 112.2 points, 45.5 rebounds, 25.7 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.8 points per game.

Nuggets: 5-5, averaging 114.6 points, 43.1 rebounds, 31.2 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.0 points.

INJURIES: Clippers: Brandon Boston Jr.: out (quad), Mason Plumlee: out (knee).

Nuggets: Vlatko Cancar: out (knee), Jamal Murray: day to day (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

