Los Angeles takes on Phoenix in conference showdown

Phoenix Suns (12-8, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (12-9, seventh in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Lakers -2; over/under is 226.5

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles takes on Phoenix in a matchup of Western Conference teams.

The Lakers are 3-2 against opponents in the Pacific Division. Los Angeles is the leader in the Western Conference with 15.3 fast break points led by LeBron James averaging 4.6.

The Suns are 2-2 against opponents in the Pacific Division. Phoenix is fourth in the Western Conference scoring 116.2 points per game and is shooting 47.1%.

The Lakers score 112.5 points per game, 0.8 fewer points than the 113.3 the Suns allow. The Suns are shooting 47.1% from the field, 1.5% higher than the 45.6% the Lakers’ opponents have shot this season.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Lakers won 122-119 in the last matchup on Nov. 11.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Davis is averaging 22.9 points, 12.5 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.8 blocks for the Lakers. James is averaging 24.5 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Devin Booker is scoring 27.9 points per game and averaging 5.8 rebounds for the Suns. Kevin Durant is averaging 25.8 points and 4.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 6-4, averaging 111.9 points, 44.6 rebounds, 27.2 assists, 7.9 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.7 points per game.

Suns: 8-2, averaging 120.5 points, 41.5 rebounds, 27.0 assists, 6.5 steals and 7.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.4 points.

INJURIES: Lakers: Gabe Vincent: out (knee).

Suns: Damion Lee: out (knee), Eric Gordon: day to day (knee), Bradley Beal: out (back).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press