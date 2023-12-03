New Orleans faces Sacramento on 3-game road slide

New Orleans Pelicans (11-10, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (11-7, fourth in the Western Conference)

Sacramento, California; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Kings -5; over/under is 233.5

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans hits the road against Sacramento looking to stop its three-game road losing streak.

The Kings are 10-7 in Western Conference games. Sacramento is fourth in the Western Conference with 27.3 assists per game led by Domantas Sabonis averaging 6.9.

The Pelicans are 8-8 in conference play. New Orleans is fourth in the Western Conference with 11.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Jonas Valanciunas averaging 2.3.

The Kings score 116.5 points per game, 3.3 more points than the 113.2 the Pelicans allow. The Pelicans average 114.0 points per game, 2.7 fewer than the 116.7 the Kings give up to opponents.

The two teams match up for the third time this season. The Pelicans defeated the Kings 117-112 in their last matchup on Nov. 23. Zion Williamson led the Pelicans with 25 points, and De’Aaron Fox led the Kings with 26 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sabonis is scoring 18.6 points per game with 11.8 rebounds and 6.9 assists for the Kings. Fox is averaging 30.0 points and 4.8 rebounds while shooting 48.6% over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

Brandon Ingram is averaging 23.4 points, 5.2 rebounds and 5.3 assists for the Pelicans. Jordan Hawkins is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for New Orleans.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 7-3, averaging 120.8 points, 43.2 rebounds, 28.2 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.1 points per game.

Pelicans: 6-4, averaging 117.2 points, 44.3 rebounds, 28.4 assists, 8.9 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.5 points.

INJURIES: Kings: Davion Mitchell: out (illness), Alex Len: out (ankle).

Pelicans: Matt Ryan: day to day (calf), Larry Nance Jr.: day to day (rib).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press