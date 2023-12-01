Golden State visits Los Angeles on 3-game road skid

Golden State Warriors (9-10, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (8-10, 11th in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Golden State will attempt to break its three-game road skid when the Warriors face Los Angeles.

The Clippers are 7-8 against Western Conference opponents. Los Angeles is 4-5 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 12.9 turnovers per game.

The Warriors are 3-3 against the rest of the division. Golden State ranks third in the league with 12.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Kevon Looney averaging 3.1.

The Clippers average 112.9 points per game, 1.6 fewer points than the 114.5 the Warriors give up. The Warriors average 14.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.9 more made shots on average than the 11.7 per game the Clippers give up.

The two teams match up for the second time this season. The Warriors defeated the Clippers 120-114 in their last meeting on Dec. 1. Stephen Curry led the Warriors with 26 points, and Kawhi Leonard led the Clippers with 23 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paul George is averaging 23.4 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.7 steals for the Clippers. Leonard is averaging 21.8 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Curry is averaging 29.5 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.3 assists for the Warriors. Klay Thompson is averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games for Golden State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Clippers: 5-5, averaging 111.0 points, 45.6 rebounds, 25.2 assists, 8.6 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.1 points per game.

Warriors: 3-7, averaging 115.0 points, 47.6 rebounds, 28.3 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.5 points.

INJURIES: Clippers: Brandon Boston Jr.: out (quad), Mason Plumlee: out (knee).

Warriors: Gary Payton II: out (calf), Chris Paul: out (leg), Usman Garuba: out (finger), Andrew Wiggins: out (finger).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press