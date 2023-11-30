Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder to host Davis and the Lakers

Los Angeles Lakers (11-8, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (11-6, fourth in the Western Conference)

Oklahoma City; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Thunder -7; over/under is 229

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Lakers visit Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder in Western Conference play Thursday.

The Thunder are 5-5 against conference opponents. Oklahoma City is 1-2 in one-possession games.

The Lakers are 8-5 against Western Conference opponents. Los Angeles has a 3-2 record in one-possession games.

The 118.6 points per game the Thunder score are 5.3 more points than the Lakers allow (113.3). The Lakers average 112.9 points per game, 2.0 more than the 110.9 the Thunder give up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 30.5 points, six rebounds, 6.1 assists and 2.4 steals for the Thunder. Chet Holmgren is averaging 18.6 points, eight rebounds and 2.1 blocks over the past 10 games for Oklahoma City.

D’Angelo Russell is scoring 17.6 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Lakers. LeBron James is averaging 22.4 points and 6.0 rebounds over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunder: 7-3, averaging 119.4 points, 40.3 rebounds, 26.2 assists, 8.8 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.9 points per game.

Lakers: 7-3, averaging 115.2 points, 45.2 rebounds, 28.1 assists, 7.4 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 50.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.4 points.

INJURIES: Thunder: None listed.

Lakers: Jarred Vanderbilt: out (heel), Gabe Vincent: out (knee), Rui Hachimura: out (nose).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press