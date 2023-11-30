Los Angeles takes on Golden State, looks for 4th straight road win

Los Angeles Clippers (8-9, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (8-10, 11th in the Western Conference)

San Francisco; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Warriors -4.5; over/under is 227

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles visits Golden State trying to continue its three-game road winning streak.

The Warriors are 2-3 against the rest of their division. Golden State leads the Western Conference in rebounding, averaging 46.7 boards. Kevon Looney leads the Warriors with 8.9 rebounds.

The Clippers are 1-1 against the rest of the division. Los Angeles is seventh in the Western Conference with 13.5 fast break points per game led by Paul George averaging 3.3.

The Warriors are shooting 45.1% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points higher than the 45.0% the Clippers allow to opponents. The Clippers average 112.9 points per game, 1.7 fewer than the 114.6 the Warriors allow to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stephen Curry is averaging 29.7 points and 4.1 assists for the Warriors. Klay Thompson is averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games for Golden State.

George is averaging 23.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.8 steals for the Clippers. Kawhi Leonard is averaging 22.1 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.7 steals over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 2-8, averaging 113.5 points, 47.8 rebounds, 27.4 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.9 points per game.

Clippers: 5-5, averaging 112.2 points, 46.0 rebounds, 24.7 assists, 8.8 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.5 points.

INJURIES: Warriors: Gary Payton II: out (calf), Chris Paul: out (leg), Usman Garuba: out (finger).

Clippers: Brandon Boston Jr.: out (quad), Mason Plumlee: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press