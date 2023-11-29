Sacramento plays Los Angeles, seeks 5th straight home win

Los Angeles Clippers (7-9, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (9-6, sixth in the Western Conference)

Sacramento, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Clippers -1.5; over/under is 230

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento will try to keep its four-game home win streak alive when the Kings take on Los Angeles.

The Kings are 8-6 against conference opponents. Sacramento is fourth in the Western Conference scoring 115.5 points while shooting 46.4% from the field.

The Clippers are 6-7 against Western Conference opponents. Los Angeles is sixth in the league allowing just 108.4 points while holding opponents to 45.0% shooting.

The 115.5 points per game the Kings score are 7.1 more points than the Clippers allow (108.4). The Clippers average 11.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 fewer makes per game than the Kings allow.

TOP PERFORMERS: Domantas Sabonis is averaging 19.9 points, 12.3 rebounds and seven assists for the Kings. De’Aaron Fox is averaging 20.5 points over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

Russell Westbrook is scoring 12.3 points per game and averaging 6.5 rebounds for the Clippers. Paul George is averaging 23.3 points and 7.0 rebounds over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 7-3, averaging 116.7 points, 42.8 rebounds, 28.4 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.8 points per game.

Clippers: 4-6, averaging 108.4 points, 47.4 rebounds, 24.1 assists, 9.0 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.8 points.

INJURIES: Kings: Alex Len: out (ankle), Keegan Murray: out (back).

Clippers: Brandon Boston Jr.: out (quad), Mason Plumlee: out (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press