UCSD visits Washington after Pope’s 22-point outing

By AP News

UCSD Tritons (4-2) at Washington Huskies (3-2)

Seattle; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Huskies -15.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: UCSD plays the Washington Huskies after Bryce Pope scored 22 points in UCSD’s 79-67 loss to the Seattle U Redhawks.

The Huskies have gone 2-1 in home games. Washington is second in the Pac-12 with 43.6 points per game in the paint led by Sahvir Wheeler averaging 12.0.

The Tritons have gone 0-1 away from home. UCSD ranks third in the Big West scoring 41.0 points per game in the paint led by Aniwaniwa Tait-Jones averaging 12.0.

Washington scores 82.6 points, 13.6 more per game than the 69.0 UCSD gives up. UCSD averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 more made shots on average than the 5.2 per game Washington allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keion Brooks Jr. is scoring 23.0 points per game with 7.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Huskies. Wheeler is averaging 17.3 points and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 50.9% for Washington.

Pope averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Tritons, scoring 19.7 points while shooting 38.5% from beyond the arc. Francis Nwaokorie is averaging 16 points for UCSD.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

