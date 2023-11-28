UCSD visits Washington after Pope’s 22-point outing

UCSD Tritons (4-2) at Washington Huskies (3-2)

Seattle; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Huskies -15.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: UCSD plays the Washington Huskies after Bryce Pope scored 22 points in UCSD’s 79-67 loss to the Seattle U Redhawks.

The Huskies have gone 2-1 in home games. Washington is second in the Pac-12 with 43.6 points per game in the paint led by Sahvir Wheeler averaging 12.0.

The Tritons have gone 0-1 away from home. UCSD ranks third in the Big West scoring 41.0 points per game in the paint led by Aniwaniwa Tait-Jones averaging 12.0.

Washington scores 82.6 points, 13.6 more per game than the 69.0 UCSD gives up. UCSD averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 more made shots on average than the 5.2 per game Washington allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keion Brooks Jr. is scoring 23.0 points per game with 7.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Huskies. Wheeler is averaging 17.3 points and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 50.9% for Washington.

Pope averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Tritons, scoring 19.7 points while shooting 38.5% from beyond the arc. Francis Nwaokorie is averaging 16 points for UCSD.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press