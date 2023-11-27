Sacramento takes on Golden State, seeks 5th straight home win

Golden State Warriors (8-9, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (9-6, sixth in the Western Conference)

Sacramento, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Kings -1

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento hosts Golden State trying to continue its four-game home winning streak.

The Kings are 2-2 against the rest of their division. Sacramento is fourth in the Western Conference scoring 115.5 points while shooting 46.4% from the field.

The Warriors are 2-2 against opponents from the Pacific Division. Golden State is fifth in the league with 27.9 assists per game led by Chris Paul averaging 7.7.

The Kings are shooting 46.4% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points higher than the 46.2% the Warriors allow to opponents. The Warriors average 14.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.6 more made shots on average than the 11.8 per game the Kings allow.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Warriors won 102-101 in the last meeting on Nov. 2. Stephen Curry led the Warriors with 21 points, and Domantas Sabonis led the Kings with 23 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sabonis is averaging 19.9 points, 12.3 rebounds and seven assists for the Kings. De’Aaron Fox is averaging 20.5 points over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

Curry is scoring 29.7 points per game with 4.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Warriors. Klay Thompson is averaging 14.1 points and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 36.7% over the past 10 games for Golden State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 7-3, averaging 116.7 points, 42.8 rebounds, 28.4 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.8 points per game.

Warriors: 3-7, averaging 113.2 points, 47.0 rebounds, 27.5 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.4 points.

INJURIES: Kings: Alex Len: out (ankle), Keon Ellis: day to day (ankle), Keegan Murray: day to day (back).

Warriors: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press