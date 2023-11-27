Los Angeles faces conference foe Denver

Denver Nuggets (11-6, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (7-8, 11th in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Monday, 10:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Clippers -4.5; over/under is 218.5

BOTTOM LINE: Denver visits Los Angeles in Western Conference action Monday.

The Clippers have gone 6-6 against Western Conference teams. Los Angeles ranks seventh in the league with 34.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Ivica Zubac averaging 5.7.

The Nuggets have gone 9-4 against Western Conference opponents. Denver ranks seventh in the Western Conference with 33.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Nikola Jokic averaging 10.1.

The Clippers are shooting 46.9% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points higher than the 46.4% the Nuggets allow to opponents. The Nuggets average 5.0 more points per game (113.1) than the Clippers give up to opponents (108.1).

The two teams match up for the second time this season. The Nuggets defeated the Clippers 111-108 in their last meeting on Nov. 15. Jokic led the Nuggets with 32 points, and Paul George led the Clippers with 35 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: George is averaging 25.4 points, 6.2 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.9 steals for the Clippers. Kawhi Leonard is averaging 19.1 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Jokic is scoring 28.8 points per game with 13.4 rebounds and 8.9 assists for the Nuggets. Michael Porter Jr. is averaging 19.1 points and 7.6 rebounds while shooting 48.3% over the last 10 games for Denver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Clippers: 4-6, averaging 107.7 points, 45.6 rebounds, 24.4 assists, 9.2 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.6 points per game.

Nuggets: 5-5, averaging 112.0 points, 43.5 rebounds, 28.5 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.4 points.

INJURIES: Clippers: Brandon Boston Jr.: out (quad), Mason Plumlee: out (knee).

Nuggets: Vlatko Cancar: out (knee), Aaron Gordon: out (heel), Jamal Murray: out (hamstring).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press