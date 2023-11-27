Nets hit NBA season-high 25 3-pointers, beat Bulls 118-106 View Photo

NEW YORK (AP) — Spencer Dinwiddie scored 24 points and the Brooklyn Nets made an NBA season-best 25 3-pointers in a 118-109 victory over the Chicago Bulls on Sunday night.

Lonnie Walker IV and Royce O’Neale each made six 3-pointers and Mikal Bridges had four. The previous high this season was 23 by Dallas at Memphis on Oct. 30.

The Nets set a franchise record for any quarter with 11 3-poiners in the second and made 16 in the first half. They finished 25 of 52, falling short of the franchise record of 27 and the NBA mark of 29.

Walker and O’Neale each scored 20 points and Bridges had 15 to help Brooklyn improve to 8-8 and follow its 112-97 victory over Miami on Saturday night with its second straight win. Trendon Watford added 11 points and Cam Johnson 10.

DeMar Derozan led Chicago with 27 points. Coby White scored 23 points, and Zach LaVine and. Patrick Williams added 20 apiece. The Bulls dropped to 5-13 with their fourth straight loss.

The Bulls had a 36-19 advantage at the end of the first quarter, in which they led by as much as 21. The Nets outscored the Bulls 44-19 in the second quarter and led 63-55 at halftime. The positive 25-point differential was the most in any second quarter in team history, and the 44 points the second-most in a second quarter in franchise history.

Brooklyn was short-handed, playing without Nic Claxton (sprained left ankle), Ben Simmons (impinged left lower back nerve), Cal Thomas (sprained left ankle) and Dennis Smith Jr. (sprained lower back).

