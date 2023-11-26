Los Angeles puts road win streak on the line against Philadelphia

Los Angeles Lakers (10-7, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (11-5, fourth in the Eastern Conference)

Philadelphia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles hits the road against Philadelphia looking to prolong its three-game road winning streak.

The 76ers have gone 6-3 in home games. Philadelphia is fourth in the Eastern Conference with 53.6 points per game in the paint led by Joel Embiid averaging 14.3.

The Lakers are 3-5 on the road. Los Angeles ranks fourth in the NBA scoring 55.5 points per game in the paint led by Anthony Davis averaging 15.9.

The 76ers are shooting 47.2% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points higher than the 45.4% the Lakers allow to opponents. The Lakers average 10.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 fewer made shots on average than the 12.3 per game the 76ers allow.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tobias Harris is scoring 19.3 points per game and averaging 6.3 rebounds for the 76ers. Embiid is averaging 28.7 points and 10.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LeBron James is averaging 25.5 points, eight rebounds, 6.6 assists and 1.5 steals for the Lakers. Davis is averaging 18.7 points and 11.0 rebounds while shooting 54.5% over the past 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: 76ers: 6-4, averaging 118.2 points, 46.3 rebounds, 24.5 assists, 7.5 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.6 points per game.

Lakers: 7-3, averaging 114.1 points, 44.8 rebounds, 27.7 assists, 8.0 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 50.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.6 points.

INJURIES: 76ers: Kelly Oubre Jr.: out (rib).

Lakers: Jarred Vanderbilt: out (heel), Cam Reddish: out (adductor), Gabe Vincent: out (knee), Rui Hachimura: out (nose).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press