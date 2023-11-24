Mobley and the Cavaliers take on Davis and the Lakers

Los Angeles Lakers (9-7, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (8-7, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

Cleveland; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Evan Mobley and the Cleveland Cavaliers take on Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers in non-conference action.

The Cavaliers are 3-4 on their home court. Cleveland is 3-3 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 13.9 turnovers per game.

The Lakers are 2-5 in road games. Los Angeles is sixth in the Western Conference giving up only 112.1 points while holding opponents to 45.2% shooting.

The Cavaliers average 11.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.5 fewer makes per game than the Lakers allow (13.8). The Lakers average 10.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.1 fewer made shots on average than the 13.2 per game the Cavaliers allow.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mobley is averaging 16.5 points, 10.5 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.6 blocks for the Cavaliers. Darius Garland is averaging 18.8 points over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

Davis is averaging 21.5 points, 12.1 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 2.9 blocks for the Lakers. LeBron James is averaging 23.9 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 6-4, averaging 114.5 points, 43.7 rebounds, 25.8 assists, 7.7 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 50.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.7 points per game.

Lakers: 6-4, averaging 112.7 points, 44.2 rebounds, 27.1 assists, 7.7 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 50.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.9 points.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Dean Wade: day to day (ankle), Ty Jerome: out (ankle), Isaac Okoro: day to day (knee), Donovan Mitchell: day to day (hamstring), Ricky Rubio: out (personal).

Lakers: Jarred Vanderbilt: out (heel), Cam Reddish: day to day (adductor), Gabe Vincent: out (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press