New Orleans visits Los Angeles, looks to end road skid

New Orleans Pelicans (8-7, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (6-7, 10th in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Friday, 10:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Clippers -3

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans will try to break its three-game road skid when the Pelicans visit Los Angeles.

The Clippers are 5-5 in Western Conference games. Los Angeles is seventh in the Western Conference with 10.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Ivica Zubac averaging 2.8.

The Pelicans have gone 6-6 against Western Conference opponents. New Orleans is eighth in the league scoring 15.1 fast break points per game led by CJ McCollum averaging 4.0.

The Clippers’ 12.3 made 3-pointers per game this season are only 0.4 fewer made shots on average than the 12.7 per game the Pelicans give up. The Pelicans average 113.5 points per game, 4.4 more than the 109.1 the Clippers give up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paul George is averaging 24.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 2.2 steals for the Clippers. Kawhi Leonard is averaging 20.9 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Zion Williamson is scoring 22.4 points per game and averaging 5.9 rebounds for the Pelicans. Brandon Ingram is averaging 24.3 points and 5.0 rebounds over the last 10 games for New Orleans.

LAST 10 GAMES: Clippers: 4-6, averaging 110.7 points, 45.0 rebounds, 24.3 assists, 10.1 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.4 points per game.

Pelicans: 4-6, averaging 115.9 points, 44.0 rebounds, 26.8 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.5 points.

INJURIES: Clippers: Brandon Boston Jr.: out (quad), Mason Plumlee: out (knee).

Pelicans: Trey Murphy III: out (knee), CJ McCollum: out (lung), Matt Ryan: out (calf).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press