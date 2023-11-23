Minnesota plays Sacramento, seeks 8th straight home win

Sacramento Kings (8-6, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (11-3, first in the Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Timberwolves -2.5

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota will try to keep its seven-game home win streak intact when the Timberwolves play Sacramento.

The Timberwolves are 7-1 in Western Conference games. Minnesota is the league leader at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 105.8 points while holding opponents to 43.0% shooting.

The Kings are 7-6 against Western Conference opponents. Sacramento ranks ninth in the Western Conference with 10.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Domantas Sabonis averaging 3.6.

The Timberwolves score 113.1 points per game, 2.5 fewer points than the 115.6 the Kings allow. The Kings average 14.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.2 more made shots on average than the 11.4 per game the Timberwolves give up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Edwards is averaging 26.1 points, 5.9 rebounds and 5.1 assists for the Timberwolves. Karl-Anthony Towns is averaging 23.5 points and 8.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Malik Monk is scoring 12.9 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Kings. Sabonis is averaging 20.7 points and 11.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

LAST 10 GAMES: Timberwolves: 9-1, averaging 116.1 points, 44.0 rebounds, 26.0 assists, 8.0 steals and 6.5 blocks per game while shooting 50.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.8 points per game.

Kings: 6-4, averaging 113.2 points, 42.5 rebounds, 27.9 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.4 points.

INJURIES: Timberwolves: Jordan McLaughlin: out (knee), Jaylen Clark: out (achilles), Jaden McDaniels: out (ankle).

Kings: Alex Len: out (ankle), Keon Ellis: out (ankle), Keegan Murray: out (back).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press