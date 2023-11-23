San Antonio visits Golden State on 3-game road skid

San Antonio Spurs (3-12, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (7-9, 11th in the Western Conference)

San Francisco; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Warriors -10

BOTTOM LINE: San Antonio will try to stop its three-game road losing streak when the Spurs take on Golden State.

The Warriors are 6-7 in Western Conference games. Golden State ranks fifth in the league with 46.8 rebounds led by Kevon Looney averaging 9.2.

The Spurs are 3-8 against Western Conference opponents. San Antonio is 2-7 against opponents with a winning record.

The Warriors are shooting 44.7% from the field this season, 4.8 percentage points lower than the 49.5% the Spurs allow to opponents. The Spurs average 109.7 points per game, 4.4 fewer than the 114.1 the Warriors allow.

TOP PERFORMERS: Looney is scoring 6.1 points per game and averaging 9.2 rebounds for the Warriors. Stephen Curry is averaging 22.6 points and 3.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for Golden State.

Victor Wembanyama is averaging 18.8 points, 9.5 rebounds and 2.6 blocks for the Spurs. Zach Collins is averaging 16 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists over the last 10 games for San Antonio.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 2-8, averaging 111.8 points, 47.3 rebounds, 26.6 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.7 points per game.

Spurs: 0-10, averaging 107.1 points, 43.4 rebounds, 28.3 assists, 5.9 steals and 6.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 124.1 points.

INJURIES: Warriors: Gary Payton II: out (foot).

Spurs: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press