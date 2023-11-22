Suns play the Warriors on 4-game win streak

Golden State Warriors (7-8, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (8-6, seventh in the Western Conference)

Phoenix; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Suns -2; over/under is 233

BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix is looking to keep its four-game win streak going when the Suns take on Golden State.

The Suns are 1-2 in division play. Phoenix is 3-3 against opponents over .500.

The Warriors are 2-1 in division matchups. Golden State is 2-2 in one-possession games.

The Suns score 117.3 points per game, 3.8 more points than the 113.5 the Warriors allow. The Warriors are shooting 44.5% from the field, 1.2% lower than the 45.7% the Suns’ opponents have shot this season.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Suns won the last matchup 108-104 on Oct. 25, with Devin Booker scoring 32 points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Durant is shooting 47.5% and averaging 27.7 points for the Suns. Grayson Allen is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

Kevon Looney is scoring 6.7 points per game and averaging 11.3 rebounds for the Warriors. Stephen Curry is averaging 24.0 points and 3.7 rebounds over the last 10 games for Golden State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Suns: 6-4, averaging 119.9 points, 42.6 rebounds, 27.9 assists, 6.9 steals and 7.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.5 points per game.

Warriors: 3-7, averaging 114.4 points, 46.8 rebounds, 27.3 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.3 points.

INJURIES: Suns: Yuta Watanabe: out (quad), Damion Lee: out (knee), Bradley Beal: out (back).

Warriors: Gary Payton II: day to day (foot).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press