Los Angeles plays Dallas, aims for 4th straight win

Dallas Mavericks (9-5, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (9-6, sixth in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Mavericks -1.5; over/under is 236

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles comes into a matchup against Dallas as winners of three consecutive games.

The Lakers have gone 8-4 against Western Conference teams. Los Angeles is eighth in the Western Conference with 26.1 assists per game led by LeBron James averaging 7.3.

The Mavericks are 4-3 against Western Conference opponents. Dallas ranks third in the Western Conference shooting 38.8% from 3-point range.

The Lakers average 113.1 points per game, 7.3 fewer points than the 120.4 the Mavericks give up. The Mavericks average 16.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.0 more made shots on average than the 13.7 per game the Lakers give up.

TOP PERFORMERS: James is shooting 57.1% and averaging 23.0 points for the Lakers. Anthony Davis is averaging 18.2 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Luka Doncic is averaging 41 points, 11.5 rebounds and 8.5 assists for the Mavericks. Kyrie Irving is averaging 22.4 points over the last 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 6-4, averaging 112.7 points, 43.1 rebounds, 26.2 assists, 8.2 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 50.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.5 points per game.

Mavericks: 5-5, averaging 122.9 points, 41.3 rebounds, 27.0 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 123.1 points.

INJURIES: Lakers: Jarred Vanderbilt: out (heel), Gabe Vincent: out (knee).

Mavericks: Maxi Kleber: out (toe), Seth Curry: day to day (hip).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press