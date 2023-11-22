Haliburton scores 37 as Pacers beat Hawks to clinch quarterfinal berth in In-Season Tournament View Photo

ATLANTA (AP) — Tyrese Haliburton scored 37 points, Buddy Hield hit a tiebreaking 3-pointer in the final minute and the Indiana Pacers beat the Atlanta Hawks 157-152 on Tuesday night to clinch a spot in the NBA In-Season Tournament quarterfinals.

Hield’s jumper from the left wing broke a 152-all tie with 52 seconds left. Dejounte Murray was called for an offensive foul on a 3-point attempt on the Hawks’ next possession, then missed a difficult layup following an Indiana turnover with eight seconds remaining. Hield made a layup at the buzzer.

The Pacers are 3-0 in East Group A with one game left in group play. The Hawks dropped to 1-2. The quarterfinals will be held Dec. 4-5.

Haliburton, who leads the NBA in assists, had 16 against the Hawks. Hield had 24 points and Obi Toppin scored 21 off the bench. Bennedict Mathurin added 19 points, including a buzzer-beating shot to close the third quarter.

Trae Young led the Hawks with 38 points and eight assists. Bogdan Bogdanovic had 26 points on 10-for-15 shooting. Murray scored 28.

The teams entered the game both ranked in the top five in points per game and the bottom five in points allowed per game, setting up for a high-scoring affair. The first half did not disappoint, as the Hawks set a franchise record with 86 points and led 86-73 at the break.

Atlanta led by 20 in the second quarter but the Pacers came all the way back and tied it at 107 when Haliburton hit a 3 with just under four minutes remaining in the third. Haliburton scored 26 points in the period, and Indiana led 119-114 entering the fourth.

The Pacers shook up their starting lineup, inserting Hield and Aaron Nesmith in place of Toppin and Mathurin.

