San Antonio plays Los Angeles, aims to end home losing streak

Los Angeles Clippers (5-7, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (3-11, 15th in the Western Conference)

San Antonio; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Antonio aims to break its six-game home slide with a win over Los Angeles.

The Spurs are 3-7 in conference matchups. San Antonio has a 1-6 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Clippers are 4-5 against Western Conference opponents. Los Angeles is 0-2 in one-possession games.

The Spurs’ 12.4 made 3-pointers per game this season are just 0.6 more made shots on average than the 11.8 per game the Clippers allow. The Spurs average 113.5 points per game, 10.6 fewer points than the 124.1 the Spurs give up to opponents.

The teams play for the third time this season. In the last matchup on Nov. 21 the Clippers won 124-99 led by 28 points from Paul George, while Keldon Johnson scored 22 points for the Spurs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Devin Vassell is shooting 55.0% and averaging 20.7 points for the Spurs. Victor Wembanyama is averaging 19.5 points over the last 10 games for San Antonio.

George is averaging 27.3 points, four assists and 2.7 steals for the Clippers. Kawhi Leonard is averaging 20.4 points, 3.1 assists and two steals over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spurs: 1-9, averaging 110.1 points, 43.1 rebounds, 29.4 assists, 5.8 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 125.3 points per game.

Clippers: 4-6, averaging 112.1 points, 44.8 rebounds, 23.7 assists, 10.6 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.5 points.

INJURIES: Spurs: Devin Vassell: day to day (adductor).

Clippers: Brandon Boston Jr.: out (quad), Mason Plumlee: out (knee).

