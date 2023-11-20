Clear
Townsend scores 18, Oakland knocks off Loyola Marymount 74-69 in the Cayman Islands Classic

By AP News

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands (AP) — Trey Townsend scored 18 points as Oakland beat Loyola Marymount 74-69 on Monday in the Cayman Islands Classic.

Townsend also contributed eight rebounds for the Golden Grizzlies (2-3). Jack Gohlke scored 18 points while finishing 5 of 13 from 3-point range and 3 for 3 from the line. Rocket Watts had 13 points and shot 5 for 12 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free throw line.

Will Johnston led the Lions (2-3) in scoring, finishing with 22 points. Justin Wright added 12 points for Loyola Marymount. In addition, Lars Thiemann had 11 points and seven rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

