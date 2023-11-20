Sacramento takes road win streak into matchup with New Orleans

Sacramento Kings (8-4, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (6-7, ninth in the Western Conference)

New Orleans; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Kings -1; over/under is 237.5

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento visits New Orleans looking to extend its three-game road winning streak.

The Pelicans are 4-6 in Western Conference games. New Orleans allows 115.6 points to opponents and has been outscored by 3.5 points per game.

The Kings are 7-4 in Western Conference play. Sacramento ranks seventh in the Western Conference with 33.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Domantas Sabonis averaging 11.3.

The Pelicans are shooting 46.8% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points lower than the 48.5% the Kings allow to opponents. The Kings average 14.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 more made shots on average than the 12.7 per game the Pelicans allow.

TOP PERFORMERS: CJ McCollum is scoring 18.0 points per game with 3.5 rebounds and 6.5 assists for the Pelicans. Brandon Ingram is averaging 18.9 points and 4.2 rebounds while shooting 48.4% over the last 10 games for New Orleans.

Sabonis is averaging 17.7 points, 15 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 1.7 steals for the Kings. De’Aaron Fox is averaging 16.6 points and 3.3 assists over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pelicans: 4-6, averaging 114.8 points, 43.1 rebounds, 25.7 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.2 points per game.

Kings: 7-3, averaging 116.0 points, 44.6 rebounds, 28.4 assists, 8.7 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.7 points.

INJURIES: Pelicans: Trey Murphy III: out (knee), Larry Nance Jr.: out (rib), CJ McCollum: out (lung), Jose Alvarado: day to day (ankle), Matt Ryan: day to day (calf).

Kings: Trey Lyles: out (calf), Alex Len: out (ankle), Kevin Huerter: out (finger).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press