Davis, Lakers take on the Jazz

Utah Jazz (4-9, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (8-6, sixth in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Lakers -7.5

BOTTOM LINE: Utah takes on Los Angeles in Western Conference action Tuesday.

The Lakers are 7-4 in Western Conference games. Los Angeles ranks second in the Western Conference with 15.5 fast break points per game led by LeBron James averaging 4.7.

The Jazz are 4-6 in Western Conference play. Utah is the NBA leader with 15.3 offensive rebounds per game led by John Collins averaging 4.3.

The Lakers are shooting 48.6% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points lower than the 48.9% the Jazz allow to opponents. The Jazz average 116.8 points per game, 3.2 more than the 113.6 the Lakers give up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Davis is averaging 25.7 points, 12 rebounds, 1.7 steals and 2.7 blocks for the Lakers. James is averaging 25.5 points, 7.2 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games for Los Angeles.

Jordan Clarkson is shooting 38.5% and averaging 14.7 points for the Jazz. Lauri Markkanen is averaging 3.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Utah.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 6-4, averaging 112.6 points, 43.0 rebounds, 25.5 assists, 8.6 steals and 6.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.1 points per game.

Jazz: 3-7, averaging 118.1 points, 47.5 rebounds, 27.8 assists, 6.4 steals and 6.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 121.2 points.

INJURIES: Lakers: LeBron James: day to day (calf), Jarred Vanderbilt: out (heel), Gabe Vincent: out (knee), Jalen Hood-Schifino: day to day (knee), Anthony Davis: day to day (abductor).

Jazz: Walker Kessler: out (elbow).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press