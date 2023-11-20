Clear
Golden State hosts Houston on home losing streak

By AP News

Houston Rockets (6-5, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (6-8, 10th in the Western Conference)

San Francisco; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Warriors -7.5; over/under is 221

BOTTOM LINE: Golden State hosts Houston looking to end its five-game home slide.

Golden State finished 44-38 overall and 30-22 in Western Conference play last season. The Warriors shot 47.9% from the field and 38.5% from 3-point range last season.

Houston went 22-60 overall and 12-40 in Western Conference games during the 2022-23 season. The Rockets averaged 15.6 points off of turnovers, 16.7 second-chance points and 32.0 bench points last season.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Warriors won 106-95 in the last matchup on Oct. 29. Stephen Curry led the Warriors with 24 points, and Jalen Green led the Rockets with 21 points.

INJURIES: Warriors: Trayce Jackson-Davis: day to day (leg), Gary Payton II: out (foot).

Rockets: Victor Oladipo: out (knee), Amen Thompson: out (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

