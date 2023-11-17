Warriors take on the Thunder on 5-game slide

Oklahoma City Thunder (8-4, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (6-7, eighth in the Western Conference)

San Francisco; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Golden State will try to end its five-game slide when the Warriors play Oklahoma City.

The Warriors are 5-5 in Western Conference games. Golden State ranks second in the Western Conference with 14.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Kevon Looney averaging 3.3.

The Thunder are 3-4 against Western Conference opponents. Oklahoma City is the worst team in the Western Conference recording only 40.6 rebounds per game led by Chet Holmgren averaging 7.0.

The Warriors average 112.6 points per game, 1.2 more points than the 111.4 the Thunder give up. The Thunder are shooting 49.3% from the field, 3.4% higher than the 45.9% the Warriors’ opponents have shot this season.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Thunder won the last matchup 128-109 on Nov. 17, with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scoring 24 points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stephen Curry is averaging 30.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Warriors. Klay Thompson is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Golden State.

Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 24 points, 6.7 rebounds, seven assists and 2.3 steals for the Thunder. Isaiah Joe is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Oklahoma City.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 4-6, averaging 113.2 points, 47.6 rebounds, 27.4 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.0 points per game.

Thunder: 6-4, averaging 117.8 points, 39.7 rebounds, 25.2 assists, 9.0 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.8 points.

INJURIES: Warriors: Stephen Curry: out (knee).

Thunder: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press