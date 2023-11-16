Cloudy
58.5 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Portland faces Los Angeles, looks to stop 5-game slide

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Los Angeles Lakers (6-6, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (3-8, 14th in the Western Conference)

Portland, Oregon; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Portland looks to stop its five-game slide when the Trail Blazers play Los Angeles.

Portland finished 33-49 overall and 23-29 in Western Conference action last season. The Trail Blazers averaged 16.3 points off of turnovers, 11.9 second-chance points and 27.8 bench points last season.

Los Angeles finished 43-39 overall and 27-25 in Western Conference games during the 2022-23 season. The Lakers gave up 116.6 points per game while committing 17.9 fouls last season.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Lakers won 116-110 in the last matchup on Nov. 13.

INJURIES: Trail Blazers: Scoot Henderson: out (ankle), Robert Williams III: out for season (knee), Anfernee Simons: out (thumb), Malcolm Brogdon: out (hamstring).

Lakers: Jarred Vanderbilt: out (heel), Gabe Vincent: out (knee), Jalen Hood-Schifino: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 