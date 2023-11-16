Portland faces Los Angeles, looks to stop 5-game slide

Los Angeles Lakers (6-6, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (3-8, 14th in the Western Conference)

Portland, Oregon; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Portland looks to stop its five-game slide when the Trail Blazers play Los Angeles.

Portland finished 33-49 overall and 23-29 in Western Conference action last season. The Trail Blazers averaged 16.3 points off of turnovers, 11.9 second-chance points and 27.8 bench points last season.

Los Angeles finished 43-39 overall and 27-25 in Western Conference games during the 2022-23 season. The Lakers gave up 116.6 points per game while committing 17.9 fouls last season.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Lakers won 116-110 in the last matchup on Nov. 13.

INJURIES: Trail Blazers: Scoot Henderson: out (ankle), Robert Williams III: out for season (knee), Anfernee Simons: out (thumb), Malcolm Brogdon: out (hamstring).

Lakers: Jarred Vanderbilt: out (heel), Gabe Vincent: out (knee), Jalen Hood-Schifino: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press