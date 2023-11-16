Cloudy
San Antonio takes on Sacramento, seeks to end 6-game skid

By AP News

Sacramento Kings (6-4, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (3-8, 13th in the Western Conference)

San Antonio; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Kings -2

BOTTOM LINE: San Antonio looks to break its six-game skid when the Spurs play Sacramento.

San Antonio went 22-60 overall and 10-42 in Western Conference play a season ago. The Spurs averaged 113.0 points per game last season, 15.8 on free throws and 33.3 from deep.

Sacramento finished 48-34 overall and 32-20 in Western Conference play during the 2022-23 season. The Kings averaged 120.7 points per game while allowing opponents to score 118.1 last season.

INJURIES: Spurs: Sandro Mamukelashvili: day to day (back), Keldon Johnson: day to day (knee), Tre Jones: day to day (hamstring).

Kings: Trey Lyles: out (calf), Alex Len: out (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

