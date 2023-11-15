Cloudy
Sacramento faces Los Angeles on 3-game win streak

By AP News

Sacramento Kings (5-4, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (6-5, seventh in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Lakers -1; over/under is 232.5

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento looks to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Kings take on Los Angeles.

Los Angeles finished 43-39 overall, 6-10 in Pacific Division play and 23-18 at home last season. The Lakers averaged 117.2 points per game while shooting 48.2% from the field and 34.6% from 3-point distance last season.

Sacramento finished 48-34 overall and 9-7 in Pacific Division action during the 2022-23 season. The Kings averaged 17.6 points off of turnovers, 13.3 second-chance points and 37.3 bench points last season.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Kings won 132-127 in overtime in the last matchup on Oct. 30.

INJURIES: Lakers: Jarred Vanderbilt: out (heel), Gabe Vincent: out (knee), Jalen Hood-Schifino: out (knee).

Kings: Trey Lyles: out (calf), Alex Len: out (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

