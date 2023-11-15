Cloudy
Golden State takes on Oklahoma City, looks to stop 4-game slide

By AP News

Oklahoma City Thunder (7-4, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (6-6, eighth in the Western Conference)

San Francisco; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Golden State heads into the matchup with Oklahoma City as losers of four in a row.

Golden State went 44-38 overall and 30-22 in Western Conference action last season. The Warriors averaged 118.9 points per game last season, 16.0 from the free throw line and 49.8 from deep.

Oklahoma City finished 40-42 overall and 25-27 in Western Conference play during the 2022-23 season. The Thunder allowed opponents to score 116.4 points per game and shoot 47.4% from the field last season.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Warriors won the last matchup 141-139 on Nov. 4. Stephen Curry scored 30 points to help lead the Warriors to the win.

INJURIES: Warriors: Stephen Curry: out (knee).

Thunder: Kenrich Williams: out (back).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

