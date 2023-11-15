Haliburton, Toppin lead the way as the Pacers snap 76ers’ 8-game win streak 132-126 View Photo

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Tyrese Haliburton had 33 points and 15 assists, and Obi Toppin chipped in 27 points as the Indiana Pacers beat the 76ers 132-126 in an NBA In-Season Tournament game on Tuesday night and snapped Philadelphia’s eight-game winning streak.

The Pacers took the upper hand in the tourney’s East Group A standings, improving to 2-0 in pool play. The Sixers slipped to 1-1.

Myles Turner added 17 points for the Pacers, whose bench outscored Philadelphia’s 33-6.

Joel Embiid scored 39 points and De’Anthony Melton added 30 points. Tyrese Maxey was held to 27 points on 9-of-23 shooting after scoring a career-high 50 points against the Pacers on Sunday.

In a reversal of Philadelphia’s 137-126 wire-to-wire win on Sunday, it was the Pacers who were in control for most of the first three quarters. The Sixers held the lead for just 26 seconds in the first three quarters as the Pacers built a 13-point lead early in the third thanks to hot shooting from Haliburton and Toppin. Haliburton was sharp from beyond the arc, going 6 for 8 from 3-point distance in the first half to help the Pacers build a 63-54 lead at intermission

For the game, Haliburton was 11 for 18 from the floor and 7 for 12 beyond the 3-point line. Toppin was 12 for 15 from the floor.

Philadelphia climbed back inot the game in the fourth, taking its first lead on a Harris turnaround jumper shortly after he returned after he was staggered and removed when Kendall Brown fell on his head and neck area. Harris returned after being cleared by concussion protocol..

But after a back-and-forth stretch, Indiana went on an 11-2 run that gave it the separation it needed and a lead it never relinquished.

Pacers forward Jalen Smith left the game with a head injury, and the team said he was being transported to a hospital for evaluation and additional testing. Smith was knocked down in a collision at the defensive end of the floor midway through the second quarter as Sixers forward Paul Reed went up for a dunk.

UP NEXT

Pacers: Off until Sunday when they host the Orlando Magic.

76ers: Host the Boston Celtics on Wednesday.

By KEVIN COONEY

Associated Press