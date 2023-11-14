Siakam scores season-high 39, Raptors overcome 23-point deficit to beat Wizards View Photo

TORONTO (AP) — Pascal Siakam scored a season-high 39 points and the Toronto Raptors overcame a 23-point deficit to beat the Washington Wizards 111-107 on Monday night.

Siakam sparked Toronto’s comeback with 22 points in the third quarter. He finished with 11 rebounds.

Washington’s Kyle Kuzma scored a season-high 34 points but turned the ball over out of bounds after Siakam’s late basket gave Toronto its first lead since the opening quarter.

Washington led 107-95 with 5:47 left to play in the fourth quarter but didn’t score again. The Wizards lost Sunday in Brooklyn, giving up a late 15-0 run after they led by five.

Scottie Barnes scored 19 points, Jakob Poeltl had 13 and Precious Achiuwa added 10 as the Raptors won their third straight over Washington.

Toronto’s Dennis Schroder shot 1 for 12 from the field but made a pair of key free throws with two seconds left to seal the win. Schroder finished with four points.

Daniel Gafford and Jordan Poole each scored 14 points for Washington while Tyus Jones, Corey Kispert and Bilal Coulibaly each had 10. The Wizards have lost seven of eight.

Toronto’s Chris Boucher dunked with 2:59 left in the fourth to make it 107-103, and Barnes cut the gap to two points with a driving basket with 1:29 remaining.

Barnes stole Deni Avdija’s errant pass and fed Boucher for the game-tying basket with 51 seconds left, leading to a Wizards timeout.

Raptors forward O.G. Anunoby was unavailable because of a cut finger on his right hand while guard Gary Trent Jr. sat for the second straight game because of plantar fasciitis in his right foot.

Anunoby cut himself working at home on Sunday’s off day. Former Wizards forward Otto Porter Jr. started in Anunoby’s place.

Washington rested forward Danilo Galinari on the second night of a back-to-back, while former Raptor Delon Wright sat for the second straight game because of a sprained left knee. Wright left Friday’s loss to Charlotte and will be re-evaluated in three weeks.

Kuzma’s four-point play in the final seconds of the first half gave Washington a 64-45 edge at the break.

Toronto shot 0 for 6 from long range in the second quarter and had more shot clock violations (three) than made 3-pointers (two) in the opening half.

UP NEXT

Wizards: Host the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday.

Raptors: Host the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday.

By IAN HARRISON

Associated Press