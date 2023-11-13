Partly Cloudy
Los Angeles takes on Memphis, looks for 5th straight home win

By AP News

Memphis Grizzlies (2-8, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (5-5, eighth in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles will try to keep its four-game home win streak alive when the Lakers play Memphis.

Los Angeles went 43-39 overall and 27-25 in Western Conference play last season. The Lakers averaged 117.2 points per game while shooting 48.2% from the field and 34.6% from deep last season.

Memphis finished 51-31 overall and 30-22 in Western Conference action during the 2022-23 season. The Grizzlies averaged 116.9 points per game last season, 17.5 on free throws and 36 from deep.

INJURIES: Lakers: Anthony Davis: day to day (abductor), Jarred Vanderbilt: out (heel), Gabe Vincent: out (knee), Jaxson Hayes: day to day (ankle), Jalen Hood-Schifino: out (knee), LeBron James: out (calf).

Grizzlies: Brandon Clarke: out (achilles), Xavier Tillman Sr.: day to day (knee), Derrick Rose: out (knee), Steven Adams: out for season (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

