Denver takes home win streak into matchup with Los Angeles

Los Angeles Clippers (3-6, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (8-2, first in the Western Conference)

Denver; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Nuggets -5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Denver will try to keep its six-game home win streak alive when the Nuggets play Los Angeles.

Denver finished 53-29 overall, 34-18 in Western Conference play and 34-7 at home during the 2022-23 season. The Nuggets averaged 7.5 steals, 4.5 blocks and 13.8 turnovers per game last season.

Los Angeles went 44-38 overall and 27-25 in Western Conference games during the 2022-23 season. The Clippers averaged 113.6 points per game while allowing opponents to score 113.1 last season.

INJURIES: Nuggets: Vlatko Cancar: out (knee), Jamal Murray: out (hamstring).

Clippers: Brandon Boston Jr.: out (quad), Mason Plumlee: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press