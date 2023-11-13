Golden State takes on Minnesota, aims to stop 3-game slide

Minnesota Timberwolves (7-2, third in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (6-5, sixth in the Western Conference)

San Francisco; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Warriors -4.5

BOTTOM LINE: Golden State aims to break its three-game skid when the Warriors play Minnesota.

Golden State went 44-38 overall, 30-22 in Western Conference action and 33-8 at home during the 2022-23 season. The Warriors averaged 29.8 assists per game on 43.1 made field goals last season.

Minnesota finished 42-40 overall and 29-23 in Western Conference action during the 2022-23 season. The Timberwolves averaged 115.8 points per game while allowing opponents to score 115.8 last season.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Timberwolves won the last meeting 116-110 on Nov. 13, with Anthony Edwards scoring 33 points in the victory.

INJURIES: Warriors: Andrew Wiggins: day to day (neck), Gary Payton II: day to day (finger).

Timberwolves: Jordan McLaughlin: out (knee), Jaylen Clark: out (achilles).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press