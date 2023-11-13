Cloudy
50.4 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Thomas puts up 23, Montana takes down UC Davis 78-65

Sponsored by:
By AP News

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Dischon Thomas had 23 points in Montana’s 78-65 win over UC Davis on Sunday night.

Thomas added five rebounds for the Grizzlies (2-1). Laolu Oke added 15 points while shooting 6 of 7 from the field and 3 for 4 from the free-throw line, and grabbed six rebounds. Josh Vazquez shot 4 for 4, including 3 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 13 points.

The Aggies (2-1) were led by Elijah Pepper, who recorded 23 points and six rebounds. Leo DeBruhl added 11 points and two steals for UC Davis. In addition, Ade Adebayo finished with eight points and six rebounds.

Both teams play host to North Dakota State next, UC Davis on Tuesday on Montana on Thursday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 