Robinson, Adebayo key rally as Heat capture fifth straight with win over Spurs, 118-113 View Photo

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Duncan Robinson scored 26 points, Bam Adebayo added 24 points and 11 rebounds, and the Miami Heat rallied in the final quarter to beat the San Antonio Spurs 118-113 on Sunday night for their fifth straight win.

Robinson and Adebayo combined for 20 points in the final quarter as Miami won its fourth straight in San Antonio. Jimmy Butler added 19 points.

Keldon Johnson had 20 points and 12 rebounds and Victor Wembanyama added 18 points and 11 rebounds in the Spurs’ fifth straight loss.

Josh Richardson had 12 points, including six in the final two minutes, in his return to San Antonio after being traded to Miami in February.

Kyle Lowry sat out to rest on the second night of a back-to-back.

Miami had a slow start coming off a 117-109 win in Atlanta on Saturday.

The Heat were held to 15 points in the opening quarter, the lowest by a Spurs opponent in the period.

Wembanyama’s one-handed slam on a feed off a loose ball from McDermott gave the Spurs a 27-13 lead in the final minute of the first quarter.

Trailing by 19 points early in the second quarter, the Heat rallied to forge a tie at 47-47. San Antonio would regain a double-digit lead in the third quarter only to have Miami take its first lead since the game’s opening basket on a pair of free throws by Kevin Love at 75-74.

