Ajayi scores 27 and grabs 11 rebounds, Pepperdine downs Lafayette 76-53

By AP News

MALIBU, Calif. (AP) — Michael Ajayi scored 27 points and 11 rebounds and Pepperdine beat Lafayette 76-53 on Sunday night.

Malik Moore was 4 of 6 shooting and 6 of 6 from the free throw line to add 15 points for the Waves (2-1). Houston Mallette had 10 points and was 4 of 12 shooting.

The Leopards (0-3) were led by Justin Vander Baan, who recorded 14 points. Kyle Jenkins added eight points, two steals and two blocks for Lafayette.

Pepperdine’s next game is Monday against LIU at home, and Lafayette hosts Wilkes on Sunday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

