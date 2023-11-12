Timberwolves face the Warriors, look for 6th straight victory

Minnesota Timberwolves (6-2, third in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (6-4, fifth in the Western Conference)

San Francisco; Sunday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Warriors -1; over/under is 223.5

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota looks to keep its five-game win streak alive when the Timberwolves take on Golden State.

Golden State went 44-38 overall, 30-22 in Western Conference play and 33-8 at home during the 2022-23 season. The Warriors allowed opponents to score 117.1 points per game and shoot 46.9% from the field last season.

Minnesota finished 42-40 overall and 29-23 in Western Conference play during the 2022-23 season. The Timberwolves averaged 8.0 steals, 5.4 blocks and 14.8 turnovers per game last season.

INJURIES: Warriors: None listed.

Timberwolves: Jordan McLaughlin: out (knee), Jaylen Clark: out (achilles), Anthony Edwards: day to day (illness), Naz Reid: day to day (neck).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press