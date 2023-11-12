Cam Manyawu scores 19 points and grabs 10 rebounds to lead Wyoming over Cal Poly 80-66

LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — Cam Manyawu scored 19 points and grabbed 10 rebounds as Wyoming beat Cal Poly 80-66 on Saturday.

Akuel Kot scored 16 points while shooting 4 for 14 (1 for 5 from 3-point range) and 7 of 8 from the free-throw line for the Cowboys (2-0). Sam Griffin shot 4 for 9 (1 for 5 from 3-point range) and 5 of 7 from the free-throw line to finish with 14 points.

The Mustangs (1-2) were led by Jarred Hyder, who recorded 25 points and three steals. Kobe Sanders added 14 points for Cal Poly.

Wyoming plays Saint Louis on Thursday. Cal Poly plays St. Thomas on Friday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press