Clear
45 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Los Angeles takes on Memphis, seeks to end 4-game slide

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Memphis Grizzlies (1-8, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (3-5, 11th in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles will try to break its four-game slide when the Clippers play Memphis.

Los Angeles went 44-38 overall and 27-25 in Western Conference action a season ago. The Clippers allowed opponents to score 113.1 points per game and shoot 47.3% from the field last season.

Memphis finished 51-31 overall and 30-22 in Western Conference action during the 2022-23 season. The Grizzlies shot 47.5% from the field and 35.1% from 3-point range last season.

INJURIES: Clippers: Brandon Boston Jr.: out (quad), Mason Plumlee: out (knee).

Grizzlies: Brandon Clarke: out (achilles), Jake LaRavia: day to day (toe), Xavier Tillman Sr.: day to day (knee), Derrick Rose: out (knee), Ziaire Williams: day to day (hip), Steven Adams: out for season (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 