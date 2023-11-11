Los Angeles takes on Memphis, seeks to end 4-game slide

Memphis Grizzlies (1-8, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (3-5, 11th in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles will try to break its four-game slide when the Clippers play Memphis.

Los Angeles went 44-38 overall and 27-25 in Western Conference action a season ago. The Clippers allowed opponents to score 113.1 points per game and shoot 47.3% from the field last season.

Memphis finished 51-31 overall and 30-22 in Western Conference action during the 2022-23 season. The Grizzlies shot 47.5% from the field and 35.1% from 3-point range last season.

INJURIES: Clippers: Brandon Boston Jr.: out (quad), Mason Plumlee: out (knee).

Grizzlies: Brandon Clarke: out (achilles), Jake LaRavia: day to day (toe), Xavier Tillman Sr.: day to day (knee), Derrick Rose: out (knee), Ziaire Williams: day to day (hip), Steven Adams: out for season (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press