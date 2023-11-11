Los Angeles takes home win streak into matchup with Portland

Portland Trail Blazers (3-5, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (4-5, eighth in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles hosts Portland looking to continue its three-game home winning streak.

Los Angeles finished 43-39 overall, 27-25 in Western Conference games and 23-18 at home during the 2022-23 season. The Lakers averaged 6.4 steals, 4.6 blocks and 13.5 turnovers per game last season.

Portland finished 33-49 overall and 23-29 in Western Conference action during the 2022-23 season. The Trail Blazers averaged 113.4 points per game while shooting 47.4% from the field and 36.5% from 3-point distance last season.

INJURIES: Lakers: Jarred Vanderbilt: out (heel), Gabe Vincent: out (knee), Jalen Hood-Schifino: out (knee).

Trail Blazers: Scoot Henderson: day to day (ankle), Ish Wainright: day to day (calf), Robert Williams III: out for season (knee), Anfernee Simons: out (thumb).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press