Los Angeles takes home win streak into matchup with Portland
Portland Trail Blazers (3-5, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (4-5, eighth in the Western Conference)
Los Angeles; Sunday, 10 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles hosts Portland looking to continue its three-game home winning streak.
Los Angeles finished 43-39 overall, 27-25 in Western Conference games and 23-18 at home during the 2022-23 season. The Lakers averaged 6.4 steals, 4.6 blocks and 13.5 turnovers per game last season.
Portland finished 33-49 overall and 23-29 in Western Conference action during the 2022-23 season. The Trail Blazers averaged 113.4 points per game while shooting 47.4% from the field and 36.5% from 3-point distance last season.
INJURIES: Lakers: Jarred Vanderbilt: out (heel), Gabe Vincent: out (knee), Jalen Hood-Schifino: out (knee).
Trail Blazers: Scoot Henderson: day to day (ankle), Ish Wainright: day to day (calf), Robert Williams III: out for season (knee), Anfernee Simons: out (thumb).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
By The Associated Press