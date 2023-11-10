Clear
Bruner’s 28 help Denver down Cal Poly 97-76

By AP News

DENVER (AP) — Tommy Bruner scored 28 points as Denver beat Cal Poly 97-76 on Thursday night.

Bruner added five rebounds for the Pioneers (1-1). Jaxon Brenchley scored 14 points, shooting 5 of 7 from the field and 4 for 7 from the line. Touko Tainamo shot 3 of 7 from the field and 6 for 8 from the line to finish with 13 points.

Kobe Sanders led the way for the Mustangs (1-1) with 18 points and three steals. Jarred Hyder added 15 points and five assists for Cal Poly. Aaron Price Jr. also had 12 points and seven rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

