Los Angeles visits Brooklyn after Thomas’ 45-point showing

By AP News

Los Angeles Clippers (3-3, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (3-4, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Brooklyn plays the Los Angeles Clippers after Cameron Thomas scored 45 points in the Brooklyn Nets’ 129-125 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks.

Brooklyn finished 45-37 overall with a 23-18 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Nets averaged 113.4 points per game last season, 44.0 in the paint, 16.5 off of turnovers and 14.6 on fast breaks.

Los Angeles finished 44-38 overall with a 21-20 record on the road a season ago. The Clippers averaged 113.6 points per game while allowing opponents to score 113.1 last season.

INJURIES: Nets: Nic Claxton: out (ankle), Cameron Johnson: out (calf).

Clippers: Terance Mann: out (ankle), Brandon Boston Jr.: out (quad).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

