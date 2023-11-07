Cloudy
Denver takes home win streak into matchup with Golden State

By AP News

Golden State Warriors (6-2, third in the Western Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (7-1, first in the Western Conference)

Denver; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Denver hosts Golden State looking to continue its five-game home winning streak.

Denver went 53-29 overall, 34-18 in Western Conference play and 34-7 at home during the 2022-23 season. The Nuggets averaged 7.5 steals, 4.5 blocks and 13.8 turnovers per game last season.

Golden State finished 44-38 overall and 30-22 in Western Conference action during the 2022-23 season. The Warriors averaged 118.9 points per game last season, 44.9 in the paint, 17.5 off of turnovers and 14.5 on fast breaks.

INJURIES: Nuggets: Vlatko Cancar: out (knee), Jamal Murray: out (hamstring).

Warriors: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

