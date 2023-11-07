Cloudy
Kings take on the Trail Blazers on 3-game slide

By AP News

Portland Trail Blazers (3-4, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (2-4, 13th in the Western Conference)

Sacramento, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento heads into the matchup with Portland after losing three straight games.

Sacramento finished 48-34 overall, 32-20 in Western Conference games and 23-18 at home during the 2022-23 season. The Kings averaged 120.7 points per game while allowing opponents to score 118.1 last season.

Portland finished 33-49 overall and 23-29 in Western Conference play during the 2022-23 season. The Trail Blazers averaged 24.2 assists per game on 40.5 made field goals last season.

INJURIES: Kings: Trey Lyles: out (calf), De’Aaron Fox: out (ankle).

Trail Blazers: Scoot Henderson: day to day (ankle), Ish Wainright: day to day (calf), Robert Williams III: day to day (knee), Anfernee Simons: out (thumb).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

